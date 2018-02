Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

* Austin Aries comments on his return

* The Cult of Lee in action

* Hania vs. Amber Nova

* Knockouts Title Match: Champion Laurel Van Ness vs. Kiera Hogan

* #1 Contender’s Match: Moose vs. EC3 vs. Alberto El patron vs. Johnny Impact