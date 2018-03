Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

Austin Aries (c) vs. Johnny Impact for the Impact world championship

Laurel Van Ness (c) vs. Allie for the Knockouts championship

Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Matt Sydal (c) X Division title vs. Grand Championship

LAX (c) vs. the Cult of Lee for the tag team championships

Bobby Lashley vs. oVe