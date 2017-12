Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

* Alberto El Patron, Petey Williams & Johnny Impact vs. Eli Drake, Chris Adonis & a mystery partner

* Knockouts Title Match: Rosemary vs. Laurel Van Ness

* Sienna vs. KC Spinelli vs. Madison Rayne vs. Allie

* Caleb Konley & Trevor Lee vs. Dezmond Xavier & Taiji Ishii