News On Total Divas’ Spinoff Series, Matches For WWE Holiday Tour

— PWinsider.com is reporting that there’s been continued talk of a Total Divas’ spinoff titled “The It Couple” based around Miz and Maryse’s life in Los Angeles. The series would also feature Dolph Ziggler and musician Ryan Cabrera as well as Maryse’s best friend and her mother as regular characters on the series.

— Here are the top matches for the Smackdown side of next week’s Holiday tour will be:

*WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal.

*Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

*Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn.

*WWE United States Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode.