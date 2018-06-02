News On Upcoming EVOLVE Events

The following was sent to us:

We have an important update on TicketFly and more. Let’s get to it….



June 1st: The latest EVOLVE events, EVOLVE 104 and EVOLVE 105, will be added to the Club WWN subscription service later today! You’ll get access to every EVOLVE card ever for only $9.99 per month. See what the buzz was about with EVOLVE 104 and EVOLVE 105. Don’t take our word for it, look at these reviews:



“8.0….EVOLVE arrived at their latest destination and kicked down the door, delivering a great event.” – 411mania.com EVOLVE 104 Review



“This was a great show, full stop. The final three matches get the most of my praise, but everything was at the very least good….” – Cageside Seats EVOLVE 104 Review



“8.0….EVOLVE 104 was a great introduction to the new era of EVOLVE, and EVOLVE 105 was a more than fitting sequel to that show.” – 411mania.com EVOLVE 105 Review



“The show was headlined by a fantastic main event that might’ve been the best match we’ve seen in EVOLVE this year….this was an awesome showing from EVOLVE.” – Voices Of Wrestling EVOLVE 105 Review



June 1st: TicketFly.com, which is a leading ticket distributor, has an internal issue that they are working on. As a result, TicketFly.com is down so you are unable to purchase tickets for any upcoming WWN Family event or PROGRESS in Philly, Melrose, Queens, Chicago and Detroit. TicketFly has issued this statement to us:



“Following a recent series of performance issues with ticketfly.com and Ticketfly-powered websites, we’ve determined that Ticketfly has been the target of a cyber incident.



In response to this suspicious activity, and out of an abundance of caution, we have taken all Ticketfly systems temporarily offline, including Ticketfly.com, Ticketfly-powered websites, Backstage, Promoter, and our mobile app, while we continue to look into the issue.



Right now our main priorities are getting you back online ASAP, protecting you and your fans, and securing our websites and related data. We realize the gravity of this situation and commit to keeping you informed. As always, if you have questions, we are here (clientsupport@ticketfly.com) and we will have another update soon.



Your Ticketfly Team”



June 1st: Check out this very informative PWPonderings interview with WWN VP Of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky with thoughts on NXT and Triple H, All In and the future of EVOLVE.



June 1st: We apologize for the inconvenience with TicketFly. We hope they will solve the issue soon. We’ll be back next week with lots of news on EVOLVE 106 on June 23rd in Queens, NY and EVOLVE 107 on June 24th in Melrose, MA. Have a great weekend!