News On Vince McMahon Changing Jinder Mahal’s Promo When He Won The #1 Contender Match

During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Jinder Mahal revealed that Vince McMahon changed his promo on the night that he won the #1 contender match for the WWE Title:

“So when I finished calling the match, one of the writers was like ‘hey Vince changed your promo’ and I was like ‘okay, bring it to me’ so they brought it to me and I had read the America comment and all that and I was like ‘ugh I like the old promo better.’ Like it was something like, ‘I tried being peaceful but nobody was listening but now I have all you guys’ attention, I just beat five of SmackDown’s very best and I did it all alone.’ Something like that, it was just a regular heel promo but the new one was like: You Americans, this and that, I was like ugh I don’t like it, but Vince wrote it, it’s okay.”

“But I did it and the reaction that I got I was like ‘ah man, Vince is a genius.’ He knows exactly what draws the most heat. It’s weird, he knows what’s going to draw the most heat, I didn’t see it at first but as soon as I heard the reaction… actually when I came back to I sat with Vince and he was like, because we went over time already and he was like, ‘forget about the time, let them boo even more before you start talking’ so I was like, okay.”