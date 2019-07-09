News On Vince McMahon High On Female Star

At WWE Extreme Rules, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will put their titles on the line in a Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules Match in hopes of getting Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans out of their hair once and for all.
Even if Evans comes up short this Sunday, expect “The Lady of WWE” to remain in the spotlight. According to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra, Vince McMahon is really high on Evans.
