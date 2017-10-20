News On Viral Meningitis Scare Possibly Affecting WWE TLC PPV

As previously noted, Bo Dallas has been suffering from viral meningitis and there’s belief that Bray Wyatt has the same virus. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Wyatt is ill and his status for this Sunday’s TLC PPV is unknown.

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com has confirmed a report by @WrestleVotes that the viral meningitis scare in WWE is very real and the card for the TLC PPV could definitely be affected.

Stay tuned for any further updates as they become available.

I am hearing other Superstars may indeed be suffering from the same illness, and it may drastically impact Sunday's PPV event. — Pro Wrestling Votes (@WrestleVotes) October 18, 2017