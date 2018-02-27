News On What WWE Had Planned For Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns On Raw

As noted, this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center on the USA Network saw WWE hyping that there would be a confrontation between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on the show to help build their program at WrestleMania 34.

However, Lesnar didn’t appear and WWE had Reigns cut a promo in the ring about how Lesnar does what he wants when he wants.

Pwinsider.com is reporting that the original plan was for a lengthy back & forth promo between Reigns, Paul Heyman and Lesnar. It was scheduled to go down in the second hour of Raw. It was noted that there was no sign of Heyman or Lesnar in Anaheim, CA on Monday.

It’s possible that Lesnar skipped the show as a hardline way of negotiating with WWE as his contract is due to expire after WrestleMania 34 in April. It could’ve also been that WWE was upset with Lesnar and told him not to come to the show due to the photo with UFC President Dana White over the weekend.