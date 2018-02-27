News On What WWE Has Planned For The Build Of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Dave Meltzer gave some more insight into what WWE has planned for the program between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

According to the report that was posted on F4WOnline.com, a plan is in place by WWE to get Reigns cheered at WrestleMania 34. It was noted that someone came up with the idea when WWE still had enough time to tell Lesnar and Heyman not to come to Anaheim for this week episode of Monday Night Raw.

The sports entertainment company is trying to make the build to Reigns vs. Lesnar as much like a shoot as possible. While Reigns cut a “shoot style” promo on last night’s WWE Raw, the promo was scripted.