News On When Nia Jax Is Expected Back, Jack Swagger Speaks Out Against WWE

– Nia Jax’s absence from WWE will be brief and she is expected back for the European tour in a few weeks, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. The belief is that Jax is merely resting up and has the chance to do since she currently isn’t written into any major storylines. According to those close to Jax, the reports about her being unhappy have been overblown and the truth appears to be closer to what Alexa Bliss recently said in an interview about Jax simply needing some time off.

– Jack Swagger recently spoke out about WWE purposely running shows head-to-head with indy promotions:

“I am not here to talk sh*t but I’m sorry I am taking this personally. To me this is a slap in the face. Typical WWE saying they are a bigger company and they can come into your market and push you around and run a show whenever they like. You want to compete? Fine. Real wrestling fans, indie fans, it is time to stand up for independent wrestling. On November 28th come to The Wrestling Revolver and help us outdraw the NXT show. Help Revolver and all the other promotions in the same situation. Stand up for the indies!”

You can watch Swagger’s videos below: