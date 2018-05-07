News On Who Was In Charge Of Producing Matches At Backlash

Before Sunday’s (May 6, 2018) WWE Backlash pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center went live on the WWE Network, the match order leaked and revealed who was the producer of each match. You can see the order here:

– Tyson Kidd and Dean Malenko produced the kickoff show match between Ruby Riott and Bayley.

– Tyson Kidd produced The Miz vs Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship.

– Sarah Stock produced Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax for the RAW Women’s Title. She is best known for her time in TNA as Sarita.

– Arn Anderson produced Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton for the U.S Title

– Scott Armstrong produced the Elias segment.

– Jamie Noble and Dean Malenko produced the match between Big Cass and Daniel Bryan

– John Laurinaitis produced Charlotte Flair vs Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Title.

– Jamie Noble produced AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship

– Mike Rotunda and D-Von Dudley produced the Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn match.

– Michael Hayes produced Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe.