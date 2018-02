Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE had Elias pin John Cena on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in the Triple Threat Match that included Braun Strowman to help him get over and to follow up on the feud between the two superstars.

Also, the post-match angle where Strowman beat down both star, the idea behind it was to help build him over as one of the top WWE superstars.