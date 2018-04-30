News On Women Superstars Getting Big Payday For Not Working Greatest Royal Rumble

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and guest Jim Cornette talked about the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia during the most recent episode of Dinner With The King.

The two legends also talked about the fact that women cannot wrestle at the show. Cornette suggested that WWE give the women a hefty payday while they stay at home. Lawler replied with, “I think that’s exactly what’s happening.”

In an update, Mike Johnson of PWinsider.com is reporting that female superstars in WWE are being paid as if they had performed at the show.