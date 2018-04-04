News On WWE Launching ‘Augmented Reality’ At WrestleMania

WWE Exec VP/Digital and Social Content Jayar Donlan spoke with Sports Business Daily about WWE’s new initiative to launch ‘augmented reality’ elements to their events this week with WrestleMania 34. Here is what he had to say:

“We are going to have some augmented reality experiences with WWE superstars. We are going to be having a lot of live look-ins with one of our popular shows, “WWE Now.” We’ll have original content like video diaries.

We’ve even had an alligator predict WrestleMania matches. One of the bigger things we’re doing is our new partnership with NextVR — we are going to be creating WrestleMania virtual reality content, which will be sponsored by Snickers, at the WrestleMania Axxess fan festival.”