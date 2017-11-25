News On WWE Possibly Doing A Women’s Royal Rumble

According to The UK Sun, WWE is planning to announce the first ever female Royal Rumble match in January. Here is an excerpt from the website’s article:

And now SunSport can reveal that the influx of females into the female roster is building up to the historic first-ever women’s Rumble match on January 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported earlier this year that the promotion was considering a women’s Rumble match.

But now the event is set to be confirmed, although the details remain scarce and it is possible it may not have entrants as in the male equivalent.