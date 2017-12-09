News On WWE Possibly Doing Big International Show, Tessa Blanchard Update

– WWE is considering doing another Global Warning PPV in Australia during 2018, according to ProWrestlingSheet.com. The first one took place in Melbourne in 2002 and drew over 50,000. The is reportedly talk of WWE having the event take place at the 100,000 seat Melbourne Cricket Ground in October and airing the event on the WWE Network.

– It appears that Tessa Blanchard won’t be signing with WWE anytime soon as Blanchard announced she is taking independent bookings in 2018.