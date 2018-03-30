News On WWE Potentially Signing Next TV Deal With FOX

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are rumors floating around that the partnership between FOX and the UFC could be done. The longtime pro wrestling journalist noted that FOX did make the UFC an offer, but they now look to be more interested in WWE.

The TV Network could get WWE for similar money as they would UFC, but WWE would provide them with higher ratings. If FOX did sign WWE, then Raw would be placed on big FOX and cut down to 2-hours while SmackDown Live would go to FOX Sports 1.

WWE’s television contract is expiring in 2019 with the USA Network.