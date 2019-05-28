News On WWE RAW’s Elimination Match, How Sami Zayn Helped AEW

– WWE had reportedly been going back and forth before RAW as to whether or not there should be a fatal four-way elimination match on the show.

PWInsider.com noted the following regarding the four-way match and how Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were taken out of the match:

“The argument was made that to protect talents, there should not be three eliminations and eventually that argument won out, so the match was changed to one finish, with Baron Corbin pinning the Miz to secure his Universal title bout with Seth Rollins.”

– The term “AEW” saw a significant spike in Google searches on Monday night following Sami Zayn’s name drop of the promotion during WWE RAW.