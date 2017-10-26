News On WWE TV Deals Expiring, WWE Announcer Calls Out Hotel, Video Of Chinese Recruits

– WWE posted this video of WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside with Chinese recruits Tian Bing, Zeda, Xia Li and others at Wild Bill’s Airboat Tours in Florida.

– WWE Chief Strategy and Financial Officer George Barrios noted during today’s third quarter 2017 financial call that the TV deals with NBCUniversal for RAW and SmackDown will expire on September 30th, 2019 while the TV deals for the UK and India expire on December 31st, 2019. The company hopes to announce the new US distribution plan for RAW & SmackDown some time between May 2018 and September 2018. The UK distribution deal is expected to be announced during the second half of 2018 and the India distribution deal is expected to be announced in the first half of 2019. Officials expect to begin negotiations next year.

– WWE stars often call out airlines to complain on Twitter but today WWE announcer Corey Graves tweeted a grievance to a hotel chain. He wrote the following to Hyatt hotels: