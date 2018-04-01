News On WWE’s Artist Rob Schamberger’s Return To WrestleMania Axxess

WWE issued the following:

WWE artist Rob Schamberger returns to Axxess with exclusive merchandise, live Charlotte vs. Asuka art

Kansas City, MO.—WWE artist-in-residence Rob Schamberger will return to WrestleMania Axxess in New Orleans, his fifth consecutive Axxess appearance, to sell exclusive merchandise and paint live.

Thanks in part to Schamberger’s successful debut inside Axxess last year, he will again set up inside Axxess during all sessions Thursday-Sunday. This year, Schamberger brings with him a bigger selection of prints and signed prints than ever before. Available signed prints include:

• Four Horsewomen (an Axxess exclusive)

• Balor Club

• Absolution

• AJ Styles

• Shinsuke Nakamura

• Alexa Bliss

• And more!

Schamberger’s booth is expected to be rowdier than usual with the debut of his first signed Ronda Rousey print. Additional merchandise will include a show-exclusive Macho Madness T-shirt and the debut of a Rivalry Series 10-sticker pack.

Schamberger will also feature Axxess-exclusive collaborations with Topps WWE SLAM and Mattel. Fans are encouraged to stop by Schamberger’s booth and pick up his first physical Topps WWE SLAM card, featuring art of Finn Balor. The card includes a promo code to redeem in the Topps WWE SLAM app for an exclusive set of digital cards featuring brand-new artwork. Plus, Schamberger will also offer a free Mattel Elite Series mini-print to booth visitors while supplies last.

As with other show appearances, Schamberger will continue his tradition of painting live throughout WrestleMania Axxess. This year, Charlotte and Asuka head to Schamberger’s canvas for an epic battle that’s also his first Axxess painting of a women’s match.

Axxess is Schamberger’s biggest show of the year. And with WrestleMania 34 returning to New Orleans, this year carries a special significance for the Artist of Champions.

“WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans was my first appearance with the company and I was brought in to paint outside the WrestleMania Superstore,” Schamberger says. “Now I’m returning for my fifth WrestleMania as a featured part of the entire Axxess experience. It’s the support of the WWE Universe that’s made this happen and I’m really looking forward to thanking you all in person.”

Schamberger’s WrestleMania Axxess schedule is as follows:

6-10 p.m. Thursday, April 5

5-9 p.m. Friday, April 6

8 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-5 p.m.; and 6-10 p.m., Saturday, April 7

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, April 8