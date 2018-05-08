News On WWE’s Creative Direction For Roman Reigns

Dave Meltzer talked about the current creative direction of the Roman Reigns character during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Here is what the longtime pro wrestling journalist had to say:

“They’re trying to tell the story and I can’t believe it because they’ve been trying for a couple of months, but they’re still trying to tell the story that [Roman Reigns] is Daniel Bryan and management is screwing him over and that’s why he’s not the champion. But nobody buys it.”

“They’re trying to figure out a way to get people to cheer him. We’re supposed to think that all these things that happened — the whole thing that they favor Brock Lesnar but it didn’t work. I guess for whatever reason even though it didn’t work nobody has a better idea so that’s what they’re going with.”

