News On WWE’s Decision To Not Officially Announce John Cena vs. Undertaker At WrestleMania

It’s been rumored that Undertaker John Cena will have some sort of altercation at WrestleMania 34. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is a belief within WWE that announcing the match in advance won’t lead to additional network subscriptions since the fans who would want to see it will be watching the event anyway.

The storyline is one of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s creation, and he’s happy with it because he feels that people are invested in the mere chance Undertaker will show up.