News Regarding Adam Cole’s WWE RAW – SmackDown Appearances

During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Adam Cole commented on his RAW and Smackdown appearances:

“Oh, holy cow. Yeah, yeah. And so much of that, not only for [it being] a huge step for me getting to main event SmackDown and main event Raw, and my debuts on these shows. But the time I had found out — both of these were incredibly last minute. Obviously you were talking about the situation where so many of you were stuck [in Saudi Arabia]. So SmackDown had to be kind of ad-libbed last minute. And then the situation with Raw too, this was very last-minute. So [it was] the most exciting days of my career, I think. But also some of the most stressful. But it’s been really fun.”