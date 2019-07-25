News Regarding AEW’s Touring Schedule

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that AEW’s current goal is to run around 100 to 120 live events per year. Meltzer noted that there will probably be four PPV events a year along with Saturday house shows and occasional house shows on other dates.

Meltzer added that “with the idea that in spreading the talent out, the top talent does maybe 75 matches, a number hopeful to keep their ability to work great matches high, since that’s probably more of a key goal is high match quality on top as compared with any other promotion.”

