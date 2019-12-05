News Regarding All Elite Wrestling’s Next PPV Event

AEW hasn’t announced a date yet for their next PPV event which is rumored to take place in February. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com talked about how this could be due to AEW trying to avoid competition. Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are fighting on Saturday, February 22nd. UFC has two dates scheduled for Saturday, February 15th and Sunday, February 23rd. The next NXT PPV event is taking place on Sunday, February 16th.

Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“You don’t wanna go head to head with a big boxing and you don’t want to go head to head with a big UFC. So, that’s why we don’t have an exact date on when that show’s gonna be. Perhaps, no matter when they do it WWE will try to counter as well.”