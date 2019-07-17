News Regarding Braun Strowman’s Future With WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Braun Strowman revealed on his personal Instagram page that he has signed a new four-year deal with WWE. Strowman wrote:

“Well I’m sure more than a few of you will like this announcement!!!!!!!! Here’s to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the Greatest promotion in the world the @wwe”

