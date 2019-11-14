News Regarding Changes Made To The Survivor Series Card

WWE’s original plan for Survivor Series was reportedly for Daniel Bryan to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura for the IC Title and be part of the three-way match against United States champion AJ Styles and Roderick Strong. It’s believed that Bray Wyatt was originally going to face The Miz at the PPV. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the changes:

“I know it was a different match [than Bryan vs Wyatt] and Daniel Bryan I believe was going to be in the match with Roderick Strong and AJ which would have been an absolutely incredible three-way. I just know that Nakamura was losing the title to someone, he was programmed with Bryan — it could have been Mustafa Ali — but when Bryan got moved into the Wyatt match, Nakamura is now not losing so that’s changed that booking.”