News Regarding Chris Jericho’s Brand Of Sparkling Wine

As announced during AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho launched his own brand of sparkling wine at LittleBitOfTheBubbly.com.

Jericho wrote the following on Instagram regarding the success of the product so far:

Unbelievable to hear that #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly sold 10,000 bottles in just over 2 days! The demand was so crazy that you crashed 19 servers on the Bubbly website!! Thanks to all of you who wanted to be a part of this libation sensation…Order yours now at littlebitofthebubbly.com! (link in bio) #LeChampion