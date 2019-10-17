News Regarding Eric Bischoff’s Firing, Latest On Velveteen Dream Injury

– A WWE official noted the following to F4WOnline.com regarding Eric Bischoff’s firing from WWE:

“Eric had absolutely no vision, and once we were headed into FOX, everything was falling through the cracks. He messed up multiple times with FOX. Eric also had no stamina for the rigors of the job.”

– As seen on this week’s edition of NXT, Velveteen Dream was pulled from the North American Title match against Roderick Strong which was scheduled for next week. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Dream is dealing with a back injury. Dream had been working through the injury but it got serious enough that he needed to pulled from the match against Strong.