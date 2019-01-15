News Regarding Impact Wrestling On Pursuit Viewership

ShowBuzzDaily.com noted the following about Impact Wrestling on Pursuit viewership:

CABLE NOTE: Because so many people have asked, note that we have no ratings at all for the Pursuit service, including for IMPACT WRESTLING.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding the numbers not being available:

“That would mean not only was it not in the top 150 broadcasts that night but many of the outlets that cover such things in the entertainment world don’t have access to those numbers. Within the company, if they have the numbers, they were not being openly shared. This may be the new reality going forward, that the number is so low that access to getting it may be extremely hard.”