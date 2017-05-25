News Regarding Impact Wrestling’s Future and Billy Corgan’s NWA, GFW Storyline Latest

– Regarding the Impact Wrestling/GFW merger storyline, the belief is that it will be concluded at the upcoming Slammiversary PPV event.

– Impact Wrestling’s current deal with POP TV expires in January 2018. There is no word yet on if the deal will be renewed.

– Billy Corgan mentioned to PWInsider.com that he is very close to finalized his deal to purchase the National Wrestling Alliance. Corgan brought up Dave Lagana, Jay Bradley (Aiden O’Shea), and Sherri Shaw (wrote music during Corgan’s run as TNA president) as names he would be working with in the new NWA.