News Regarding Jungleboy’s Push In AEW

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Jungleboy’s push in AEW:

“Jungleboy was one of the guys for months now that they earmarked for a no rush focus, dating back to his doing well in the first Battle Royal.”

Chris Jericho also commented on Jungleboy getting a match against him (believed to be non-title) on the December 18th edition of Dynamite: