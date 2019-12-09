News Regarding Jungleboy’s Push In AEW

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Jungleboy’s push in AEW:
“Jungleboy was one of the guys for months now that they earmarked for a no rush focus, dating back to his doing well in the first Battle Royal.”
Chris Jericho also commented on Jungleboy getting a match against him (believed to be non-title) on the December 18th edition of Dynamite:
Jungleboy is getting the rub. Win or lose this will elevate him. You've put over more talent than any other top guy in the history of the business. I applaud you 👏
— Gamblestein (@dxfiler) December 8, 2019