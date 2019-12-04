News Regarding Kenny Omega – Joey Janela, AEW Ticket Sales

– In an interview with PostWrestling.com Joey Janela talked about his AEW Dark match against Kenny Omega:

“The response was crazy. Actually, we were supposed to have a straight up, regular match on Dark. Nothing too crazy and I got the call the night before from Tony Khan, changed it to the f*ck fest that it became, and me and Kenny, we went 30 minutes which wasn’t supposed to be the case and it was kind of a big match for me and one of the main reasons I signed to AEW was to wrestle Kenny Omega and I got it so soon and it came so sudden. I just found out that week that I was wrestling him and we did it, we went to TV the next week and did it again and I look forward to wrestling him on a pay-per-view in the future and having a big match with him.”

– Ticket sales for upcoming AEW Dynamite shows in Corpus Christi, TX and Southhaven, MS have been slow. As you can see in the screenshots below, there are a lot of seats (in blue) available on Ticketmaster for face value.