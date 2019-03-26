News Regarding Kurt Angle’s WWE Farewell Tour

Regarding Kurt Angle’s retirement tour heading into Wrestlemania 35, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“The deal is that Kurt actually is legitimately able to ask for his final opponents, but even though the gimmick was that he asked for his final opponent, that was the one that he couldn’t ask for and that’s what he got.”

“The rest of these are actually matches that he’s asking for so they gave him that on the way out so that’s why we have Samoa Joe on RAW and why we have Rey Mysterio on RAW next week.”