News Regarding Monday’s WWE RAW Script And 3rd Hour Plans

– As seen on this week’s RAW, Mick Foley commented on how there needed to be more “RAW” on Monday nights and specifically mentioned the 3rd hour.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following regarding what this means:

“We’re told that the comment was made more to set the stage in differentiating the third hour from the rest of the show, with a unique look. This will also apply to some of the graphics you see moving forward.”

WWE is hoping that changes to the 3rd hour will increase viewership. The 3rd hour of RAW usually does the lowest numbers of the three hours.

– WrestleVotes noted the following about the script for this week’s RAW: