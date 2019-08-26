News Regarding NXT’s Future On The USA Network

It appears that NXT on the USA Network will continue to air at Full Sail University for the rest of 2019. WWE announced the following on-sale schedule for the next several months:

October 2nd: Monday, September 9th onsale at 10 AM Eastern

October 9th: Monday, September 9th onsale at noon Eastern

October 16th: Wednesday, September 11th onsale at 10 AM Eastern

October 23rd: Wednesday, September 11th onsale at noon Eastern

October 30th: Friday, September 13th onsale at 10 AM Eastern

November 6th: Friday, September 13th onsale at noon Eastern

November 13th: Monday, September 16th onsale at 10 AM Eastern

November 20th: Monday, September 16th onsale at noon Eastern

November 27th: Friday, September 20th onsale at 10 AM Eastern

December 4th: Friday, September 20th onsale at noon Eastern

December 11th: Monday, September 23rd onsale at 10 AM Eastern

December 18th: Monday, September 23rd onsale at noon Eastern

The venue holds around 400 people for NXT shows.