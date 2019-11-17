News Regarding Rey Mysterio’s Future With WWE

Rey Mysterio’s contract with WWE, which was reportedly signed in September 2018, has an opt-out clause after 18 months, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting. Mysterio could potentially leave WWE around Wrestlemania but that depends on if WWE added time to his deal from when he was dealing with a shoulder injury.

With that being said, Davis believes that the chances of Mysterio leaving are unlikely:

“Mysterio will have more leverage now that All Elite Wrestling is up and running as a weekly TV show but given that WWE has plans for his son Dominik to wrestle in 2020, I would say the chances of him leaving are slim.”

In the meantime, Mysterio is now being advertised to face Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title in Mexico on November 30th. Cain Velasquez, who was originally scheduled to team with Mysterio, is now scheduled to team with Humberto Carrillo at the event.