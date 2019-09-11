News Regarding Shane McMahon – Chad Gable, Enzo Explains RAW Tease

– PWInsider.com is reporting that it was Vince McMahon’s decision to have Shane McMahon take Elias’ spot in the King of the Ring tournament. An alternate plan was reportedly to have a battle royal with the winner facing Chad Gable.
– As previously noted, Enzo Amore teased making an appearance at Madison Square Garden for WWE RAW. Enzo never showed up and wrote the following on Twitter regarding the tease:
Some great friends of mine had beers in the ring w/ Stonecold in MSG. I text em & told em to retire: It won’t get any better than that! PS yest I posted a pic of the tix I bought my cousin for raw. I figured if Im goin to be ACCUSED of spreading rumors I’d actually start 1 this x
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) September 10, 2019