News Regarding WWE NXT Pay and FOX – SmackDown Ads

– NXT stars have reportedly not been given raises yet since NXT debuted on the USA Network. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding the situation:

“There are guys who know that the company got a $30 million a year deal from USA and NXT talent is being told they are a third brand, but most of the talent is earning less than $100,000 per year, if not all but a few.”

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that FOX is charging $1,100 for ‘cost per point of demographic rating’ during WWE Friday Night Smackdown. By comparison, this is how much FOX is apparently charging for other shows:

The Masked Singer – $2,500

The Simpsons – $2,300

Empire – $2,250