The Lana/Rusev/Bobby Lashley segment from this week’s edition of WWE RAW has by far the most views of any YouTube video from this week’s show. As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has 1.5 million views. By comparison, the six-man tag team match that closed the show had 612k views.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the promo from RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch has 126k views while her match has 286k views.