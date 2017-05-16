Next NXT DVD Revealed, WWE Star Hosting MTV Show Tonight (Photo), RAW Top 10
Published On 05/16/2017 | News
– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Newark, NJ.
– The next WWE NXT DVD will be released on December 5th and will be titled “WWE NXT: From Secret to Success.”
– As a reminder, The Miz will be hosting MTV’s “The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions” reunion tonight at 8pm EST. He tweeted this photo from the tapings with several MTV Challenge personalities:
TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT! I’m making my return to @MTV on The Challenge Reunion! See you there at 8/7c! #BestHostEver pic.twitter.com/vggipiBTEv
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 16, 2017