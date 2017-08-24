Next Week’s NXT TV Opening Segment, Lars Sullivan On Attacking NWJ (Video), Takeover

– As seen on this week’s WWE NXT episode, Lars Sullivan attacked No Way Jose before their match could begin. It appears Lars attacked Jose because he was annoyed by Jose’s music. Above is video of Kayla Braxton interviewing the big man before the attack happened.

– Next Wednesday’s NXT episode will feature new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre doing an in-ring promo for the opening segment.

– Below is a “Takeover: Brooklyn III” highlight video, set to Code Orange’s live performance of their “Bleeding In the Blur” single that was performed: