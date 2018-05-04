Nia Jax Addresses Reports That The Rock Played A Factor For WWE Absence Last October

Back in October, there was some speculation that Nia Jax was not happy with her role in WWE and that she walked out of a Raw TV event as a result before taking time off.

At the time, it was reported that Jax had been granted a leave of absence for personal reasons by management.

Also, there were reports that Jax, who has more leverage than people believe, was unhappy with her current pay scale and with how she’s been booked. The leverage that was reported was because of who her cousin is – The Rock.

In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Jax addressed her time off from the WWE and these reports.

“That was the craziest thing I’ve ever heard!,” Jax laughed. “The fact that people would think that Dwayne would ever tell me to not do something for the WWE, a place that’s actually given him his start and the reason he is on top of the world, it’s completely false and hilarious.”

“It has nothing to do with that at all,” Jax said. “It wasn’t something that was that big of a deal. I had actually had an injury that happened to me personally on a flight—an overhead bag fell directly on top of my head while I was on a plane. I was out of it, I was completely out of it. I’m not kidding you.”

“It was just something where I had to go and make sure I was okay and rest up,” Jax responded. “It was right before a tour. All it was, was just like, ‘Hey, you’re not the storyline right now. Go take a break. Make sure you’re okay, and then come back for tour.’ That was it. That was the bottom line. That was the story.”