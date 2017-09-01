Nia Jax and Lana Get Into An Argument On Instagram Over Body Shaming

A huge argument broke out on Instagram on Wednesday between Nia Jax and Lana over the topic of body shaming.

The argument started after Jax posted an inspirational message on her Instagram page urging women to be unashamed of themselves, fight against body shaming and pave their own path by being different. That, in turn, led to Lana chiming in the comments with her two cents on the topic of body shaming, throwing a subtle shot at Natalya who she says often body shames her for not being able to push weights like a pro in the gym.

Jax, however, took offense to the same and reverted back, insinuating Lana to be a crazy person who always makes it about herself. Alexa Bliss got wind of the argument and took a jab at Jax holding the Raw Women’s Championship, to which Jax accused Lana and Bliss of being the most attention-seeking women in the business.

Here is Jax’s post and the entire exchange.

Lana: My life motto : follow your own path no matter what people think ! Btw I hear all the time I am too skinny and too fragile and not strong enough…. cough cough cough… umm wait was that what you said or @natbynature !!!! ??? ? I’m just saying Remember that time you told me my amount of lifting weight wasn’t impressive like yours ??? Hmmmm interesting …”

Nia Jax: oh lord. Here we go…putting your #CrazyLana stamp on my heartfelt post ?! Making it about you…as always!!!!

Lana: oh please I am just pointing out the truth…. body shaming comes in all shapes and sizes. Including being called too skinny and can’t lift enough…. some people are small some people are big, some people are flexible, some people can lift heavy. All of it is impressive and beautiful in it’s on way. I am just reminding you to practice what you preach. ?

Nia Jax: hahahah! You’re delusional! Body shaming and telling someone that maybe you shouldn’t boast about lifting heavy when you could be showing a more athletic side to themselves are not even close to the same thing ?

Lana: I never ever ever said I left heavy! Never ! Because I don’t ! So don’t put words in my mouth. And I have no problem posting the little amount of weight I lift because that is me and my journey and I don’t think anyone should be laughed at for not lifting as much as you do or super strong people. At the end of the day I follow my own path and share it to the world… the good bad and the ugly. Because I am the first to say I am far from perfect and have much to learn

Alexa Bliss: Oh good , you found my title ! @niajaxwwe

Nia Jax: Typical!!!! Two of the most attention seeking women in the WWE coming on my post and trying to make it about themselves ??? @thelanawwe@alexa_bliss_wwe_ ….

Lana: literally never making it about myself…. actually you come on my posts and always make it about yourself ! Interesting. But anyways. All these people attacking me I was just calling her out but I wish her the best and I am all for people breaking molds… I also ?? @alexa_bliss_wwe_ ???