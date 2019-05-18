Nia Jax Blasts Becky Lynch For “Tanking Ratings”

It’s been a few weeks since Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been involved in a good Twitter fight. That changed Friday when “The Man” compared Nia Jax to a toilet during a Twitter exchange with Lacey Evans.

Evans tweeted a video of herself wrapping a mop in a Becky Lynch T-shirt to clean a toilet. Lynch replied, “Lacey giving Nia a good scrub to promote #MITB.”

Lacey giving Nia a good scrub to promote #MITB. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 17, 2019

Lynch said last November that ‘Jax’ is the slang word for toilet in Ireland.

Unrelated to anything, but in Ireland the slang word for ‘toilet’ is ‘Jax.’ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018

Lynch’s latest tweet didn’t sit well with Jax as she fired back, “Bitch, go back to tanking ratings and making your two “belts” completely irrelevant. While you’re at it, have @LaceyEvansWWE teach you how to take a proper shower, you moldy cabbage smelling ginger.”

Bitch, go back to tanking ratings and making your two “belts” completely irrelevant. While you’re at it, have @LaceyEvansWWE teach you how to take a proper shower, you moldy cabbage smelling ginger https://t.co/ZSsUCHgwkT — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 17, 2019

Evans was amused by Jax’s response.

Jax underwent successful surgery on April 25 to repair ACL tears in both of her knees. There’s no word yet on when she will be able to return to action.

Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Evans this Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank. She will also defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.