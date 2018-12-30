Nia Jax Calls Out WWE For Not Including Women Of Color In Tweet

Nia Jax is not shy about expressing her opinion, even if it goes against the grain.

WWE sent out a tweet on Saturday touting some of the women who “brought it” in 2018. The tweet included photos of Charlotte Flair, The IIconics, Becky Lynch and Carmella.

There's no denying it. The women of @WWE BROUGHT IT in 2018! pic.twitter.com/i8lLY7LPiM — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2018

Jax took issue with the tweet because it didn’t include any women of color.

WWE’s female roster is more diverse than ever with Naomi, Zelina Vega, Alicia Fox, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Tamina and Jax making their mark in 2018.

Jax, who is of Samoan and German ancestry, beat Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 to capture the Raw Women’s Championship.

She went on to face Ronda Rousey on multiple occasions and developed into one of the most over heels in WWE after accidentally giving Lynch a fractured nose and severe concussion as a result of a punch.