Nia Jax Challenges Ronda Rousey To Title Match At WWE Money In The Bank

Ronda Rousey mentioned in a recent interview that she was challenged by Nia Jax with the Raw Women’s Title being on the line at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV event. Keep in mind that WWE has yet to officially announce the match for this show but will likely be doing so here shortly.

“We are very civil and professional ladies, so Nia did just challenge me for Money in the Bank to come after her title,” Rousey told E! News on the red carpet of the NBC Upfront on Monday. “I happily oblige respectfully, so I can sit next to her.”

“We’re professionals, so when we get in there, there’s a job to be done,” Rousey added. “When we’re outside of the ring, then we can still be respectful to each other. We all have the same goals. We’re all trying to lift the women’s division and to show people that we have more to offer than they’ve given us credit for in the past.”

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

“I’ve never been in a ring with somebody like Ronda,” Jax told E! News. “She’s one of a kind, so there definitely has to be an alternation to my regimen and I’m looking forward to it.”

Jax added, “We can still get along for now, but once we get in the ring, it’s over. All bets are off, right?”