Nia Jax Comments On People That Body Shame Her, Edge Gives High Praise To WWE NXT Star

– Nia Jax posted the following on her Instagram account today:

“In this line of work and with the world of social media, I am subjected to body shaming & it’s something I have accepted. It sucks when you get it in your own backyard around people you’re changing in front of and trust with your body. I am a HEALTHY bigger woman, I LOVE MY BODY. Body shaming is WRONG! I hope every person struggling with their body WHATEVER shape or size you are, do not allow someone to shame their perfectly beautiful body! #SpreadLove”

– On his recent podcast with Christian, Edge gave his thoughts on Velveteen Dream in NXT:

“I hadn’t seen much of Velveteen Dream but I watched him and Aleister Black. That kid’s been working 3 years, for 3 years to be where he’s at is incredible. He’s found a character, he’s fully committed to it. It’s parts Rick Rude, it’s part Prince and it’s fun. I really enjoyed that. He’s going to be a player, it was really fun to watch. It was a fun match and I thought there were a lot of cool false finishes and like I said for 3 years in or whatever, he’s going to be a good one.”

Christian also gave his thoughts:

“If anybody on NXT wanted to stand out, if anyone had any interest in going out there a being a pure heel, they would stand out more than anybody else on that NXT show. In a lot of these matches I didn’t know who the heel or the babyface was and I just think there was no real set heat. People get enamoured with the ‘this is awesome chant’ but it doesn’t necessarily mean there is a personal connection there. Fans are conditioned to react to certain spots like that, I just think more people would’ve been behind Aleister Black if there was a set heat in this match.”