Nia Jax Comments On Potentially Working Pre-Show Of WrestleMania Instead Main Card

Nia Jax recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling (via wrestlinginc.com) to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

If her Raw Championship match with Alexa Bliss is put on the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Show:

“That is obviously not the ideal position that you would want to be in, but to be fair, our show is watched all around the world by millions of people, and I am pretty sure a lot of people would still catch us on the pre-show. It’s an honor to be on the card, period, but I definitely feel that the women have earned a shot on the main card. I don’t think that’ll be happening this year.”

Possibly being drafted to SmackDown during the Superstar Shakeup:

”I wouldn’t be surprised at all. I think SmackDown is filled with talented people. I personally enjoy watching the show on that side. There are a lot of female Superstars that I would like to work with. It would be great to go over there and switch it up. I wouldn’t mind it at all.”